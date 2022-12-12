Northeast Ohio Weather: Some sun tomorrow before the rain and snow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Clouds will be decreasing tonight as lows slide into the mid 20s.

Tuesday’s partly cloudy start will give way to more and more sun as highs head to around 40.

Increasing cloudiness Tuesday night will include lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Expect a spotty, rain/snow mix - mainly west - on Wednesday as highs peak in the low 40s.

Thursday will be rainy and windy with highs in the mid 40s.

Our next chance for measurable snow will be on Saturday. Stay tuned!

