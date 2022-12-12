2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Share Your Holidays
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio Weather: Some sun tomorrow before the rain and snow

weather
weather(woio)
By Jon Loufman
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Clouds will be decreasing tonight as lows slide into the mid 20s.

Tuesday’s partly cloudy start will give way to more and more sun as highs head to around 40.

Increasing cloudiness Tuesday night will include lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Expect a spotty, rain/snow mix - mainly west - on Wednesday as highs peak in the low 40s.

Thursday will be rainy and windy with highs in the mid 40s.

Our next chance for measurable snow will be on Saturday. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

Rain and windy conditions return with a strong system Thursday
Northeast Ohio Weather: Quiet first half of the week; rain and wind arrive Thursday
Northeast Ohio weather: Flurries expected Monday morning
Northeast Ohio weather: Flurries in the area Monday morning
Northeast Ohio Weather: Grey skies continue to blanket Northeast Ohio
Northeast Ohio Weather: Grey skies continue to blanket Northeast Ohio
Northeast Ohio Weather: Grey skies continue to blanket Northeast Ohio
Northeast Ohio Weather: Grey skies continue to blanket Northeast Ohio