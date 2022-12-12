2 Strong 4 Bullies
Participants share their stories at 2022 Jingle Bell run in Legacy Village

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ian Hochstetler is an athlete, a son, and an advocate.

“I think it’s made me stronger by giving me a different perspective or point of view in life,” he said.

Because giving up was just not an option.

Hochstetler is at the Jingle Bell run in Legacy Village to raise money for those that are conquering arthritis just like him.

“A lot of swelling in the ankles & with that came a lot of pain but if any flare ups start to happen it’s mainly just swelling in the ankles & joints,” he added.

His father Derrick Hochstetler is part of the Leadership team for the run.

He says Ian has come a long way since the diagnosis.

“Very very proud of Ian he has really been again forward thinking & very involved in the arthritis foundation. I think it has shaped and molded him into the person he is today,” Hochstetler said.

The goal is to raise $90,000.

The run helping the arthritis foundation develop tools, resources, & opportunities.

Hochstetler wants to inspire others like himself to push through the pain both physically and emotionally.

But in the end with help from his parents and the Arthritis foundation Hochstetler is living his life just like every other teenager.

“One hundred percent they’ve been with me every step of the way the whole way,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

