Prosecutor announces new scam squad in Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County prosecutor and the Medina County Office for Older Adults (MCOOA) have joined forces to create the Medina County Scam Squad.

Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson said the goal of the squad is to educate Medina County residents about the different types of scams, encourage residents to report scams, and connect victims with the agency best suited to investigate.

“Over the past several years well organized and sophisticated criminals have hidden behind the internet to steal from these citizens. Often, the thefts went unreported or, when reported, law enforcement was unable to investigate beyond their own jurisdictional boundaries,” said Thompson.

Residents who feel they have been victimized, should call the scam squad at 1-877-SCAM550 (1-877-722-6550).

“MCOOA is excited to partner with the Medina County Prosecutor’s Office on this important project. We have found so many seniors have fallen victims to scams through the internet, the telephone, or unfortunately, through trusting relatives. The Medina County Scam Squad is an excellent resource that will lead to the prosecution of many of these scammers,” said Laura Toth, the Director of the Medina County Office for Older Adults.

