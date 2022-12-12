Streetsboro student threatens school on social media, police say
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - According to police, a student posted a picture on social media of a person holding a gun near Streetsboro city school on Sunday evening.
Officers say they immediately started an investigation and the student was located.
The gun was not real it was a bb gun police say.
While it appears the picture was meant to be artistic and not threatening, it should serve as a warning that inducing panic is a real crime, police say.
The bb gun is currently in police possession.
The student will not be in school on Monday, officers say.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.