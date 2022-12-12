Streetsboro student threatens school on social media, police say

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - According to police, a student posted a picture on social media of a person holding a gun near Streetsboro city school on Sunday evening.

Officers say they immediately started an investigation and the student was located.

The gun was not real it was a bb gun police say.

While it appears the picture was meant to be artistic and not threatening, it should serve as a warning that inducing panic is a real crime, police say.

The bb gun is currently in police possession.

The student will not be in school on Monday, officers say.

