2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Share Your Holidays
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Triple threat pushing Ohio hospitals to levels seen in bad pandemic times

COVID-19 is not even close to the main culprit.
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The number of hospital beds currently open in the state is being pushed by the triple threat of COVID-19, the flu and RSV.

According to the most recent data from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), as of Dec. 8 the state had only 16.6% of all of the hospital beds open (represented by the gray bar below).

Breaking those numbers down further shows COVID is not the main culprit right now, making up just 5.5% of the beds being used (represented by the blue bar below).

77.8% of the beds are filled by patients in the “other than COVID” (represented by the red bar below) category which could be anything from flu to RSV to cancer patients or car accident victims.

Current data from the Ohio Department of Health shows there is only 16.6% of hospitals beds...
Current data from the Ohio Department of Health shows there is only 16.6% of hospitals beds available right now in the state.(Source: Ohio Dept. of Health)

The state does not currently track how many beds are being used by flu or RSV patients.

Cleveland Clinic is reporting that its flu numbers are up significantly over the past week and COVID is up slightly, but say it still has capacity to care for its patients.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

As cases of influenza surge in western Virginia, Carilion Clinic is encouraging vaccinations.
Ohio flu hospitalizations at historic high, when will it slow down?
Christmas Tree
Experts warn of the dangers of seasonal depression
The average life expectancy has declines by 2.8 years since 2019, the largest such decline...
6 health issues have caused a record decline in your life expectancy
flu vaccine season
As flu cases rise, experts suggest getting the vaccine now for the holidays