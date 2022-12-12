2 Strong 4 Bullies
U.S. Marshals offer reward for capture of East Cleveland murder suspect

By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and East Cleveland police are looking for the man wanted for a recent murder.

According to East Cleveland police, Michael Sheppard is responsible for a murder in the 1800 block of Garfield St.

Michael Sheppard
Michael Sheppard((Source: U.S. Marshals))

Sheppard, 43, was last known to be living in the Cleveland area.

Reward money is available for anyone who provides information leading to Sheppard’s capture.

You can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or you can send them a web tip at http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html

