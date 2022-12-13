2 shot, 1 killed on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person has died after two people were shot in Cleveland’s St Clair-Superior neighborhood Monday, according to Cleveland EMS.

Police were called to the 1100 block of East 74th Street around 7:55 pm for the two people shot.

A male in his 30′s was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot to the head.

A female in her 20′s was taken to University Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

