Akron Public Schools approve new security measures

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Board of Education has approved new security measures that, the board hopes, will decrease the amount of violence occurring within the district.

The board vote comes just days after a student allegedly brought a gun into an Akron school.

The security updates will cost an estimated $3.5m and would start to be implemented in the spring of 2023.

The updates will include:

  • Cameras: replacing all cameras and updating the software
  • Metal detectors: would detect weapons, metals, knives and other objects. 61 new detectors will be purchased for 17 schools.
  • Bag detectors: 23 bag detectors would be used to further analyze bags in 17 different schools.
  • Training: funding would also increase and improve staff and student training to make it more consistent.

During the board meeting where the vote took place, dozens of teachers and parents lined the room demanding safety improvements. Of those that spoke, many were urging that metal detectors should be the beginning as a fundamental change is needed. Some speakers also told the board that a “no phone” policy is needed.

A demonstration was given of how the metal detectors would work, but small objects like razor blades could potentially make it through the detectors, which some board members saw as an issue.

Security updates will be delivered in late February.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

