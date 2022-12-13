2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns place Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on Injured Reserve

4th Linebacker lost to season ending injury
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah...
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah runs through a drill during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility in Berea, Ohio. Cleveland Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has tested positive with the COVID-19 virus just days before the opening of training camp. The team placed the second-round pick from Notre Dame on the COVID list Sunday, July 25, 2021.(AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Scott Piker
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns linebacking core took another hit Tuesday afternoon. Second year linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been placed on injured reserve with a foot injury.

The injury took place in the final minutes of the Browns 23-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Owusu-Koramoah becomes the fourth Browns linebacker lost for the season joining Anthony Walker, Sione Takitaki and Jacob Phillips.

Driver crashes into Cleveland home after chase with Parma police