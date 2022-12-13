Browns place Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on Injured Reserve

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns linebacking core took another hit Tuesday afternoon. Second year linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been placed on injured reserve with a foot injury.

The injury took place in the final minutes of the Browns 23-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Owusu-Koramoah becomes the fourth Browns linebacker lost for the season joining Anthony Walker, Sione Takitaki and Jacob Phillips.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.