Civilian police review board propose suspension for officer after deadly off-duty shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Civilian Police Review Board recommended Tuesday that Cleveland Police Officer Jose Garcia be suspended for his actions when he shot and killed Desmond Franklin in April 2020.

The vote was 4-3.

Garcia was off-duty when he claimed he saw Franklin steal a case of soda from a truck on the west side. Garcia confronted Franklin, and then later shot him while driving, claiming self-defense.

The board found that Garcia failed to identify himself as a police officer.

As a “Group 2″ violation, his potential suspension could be anywhere between 6 to 10 days (per page 7 of the GPO on Disciplinary Guidance).

Garcia did NOT face criminal or administrative charges for the killing.

Video from today’s meeting: https://youtu.be/hggIw75L70A

