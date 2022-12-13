Cleveland LGBTQ+ community celebrates new law protecting gay, interracial marriage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A historic moment took place Tuesday with President Joe Biden signing the Respect for Marriage Act.

Same sex and interracial marriages are now protected. The president declared everyone will have the right to marry the person they love.

Cleveland’s LGBTQ+ community and others are celebrating the new law, intended to protect same-sex and interracial marriages from being reversed by the Supreme Court.

“Everybody deserves love, and everybody deserves to be happy,” said Sara Sherepita.

Sherepita works across the street from the LGBTQ Center in the Detroit Shoreway Neighborhood. She is also a part of the LGBTQ+ community.

She told 19 News this new law gives her comfort and peace of mind.

“Love is love, so we should just let people express that love in a way that they want to,” said Sherepita. “Show the world that they are committed to each other.”

However, some say they think there are more concerning topics to address.

“There are lot of things that we as a whole that we should be worried about more than marriage,” said one Cleveland woman.

However, that Cleveland woman said she’s not shocked at the new measure being signed into law. It’s a part of our society.

Despite different beliefs, people tell 19 News they hope this will help bring together those from different communities.

