Driver crashes into Cleveland home after chase with Parma police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A police chase ended with a crash into a home in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood Tuesday morning.

According to police, the driver was fleeing from Parma police when they lost control and slammed into a home in the 4500 block of Wetzel Ave.

Car into home on Wetzel Avenue ((Source: WOIO))

Nobody in the home was injured.

The driver fled the scene after the accident, but police believe they were injured.

There is no information yet on why the driver was running from police.

