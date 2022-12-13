2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Share Your Holidays
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Driver crashes into Cleveland home after chase with Parma police

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A police chase ended with a crash into a home in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood Tuesday morning.

According to police, the driver was fleeing from Parma police when they lost control and slammed into a home in the 4500 block of Wetzel Ave.

Car into home on Wetzel Avenue
Car into home on Wetzel Avenue((Source: WOIO))

Nobody in the home was injured.

The driver fled the scene after the accident, but police believe they were injured.

There is no information yet on why the driver was running from police.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company

Latest News

Garfield Heights police have new way for public to learn about crime
Free feminine products available at Cleveland Recreation Centers
David Upshaw (Source: Family)
Prisoner pleads guilty to attacking Stark County juvenile prison guard
Crime (GFX)
2 shot, 1 killed on Cleveland’s East Side