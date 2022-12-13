Family of alleged 4-year-old victim speaks out about sex crimes

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - In October, a 19 News investigation discovered a Columbia Station haunted house was employing two registered sex offenders.

Last month we told you one of those former haunted house workers was arrested for another sex crime involving a 4-year-old child.

After our last report, the step-grandmother of the alleged 4-year-old victim contacted 19 News. She wanted to remain anonymous but claims she’s called Lorain County Children’s Services more than a dozen times over the years because she was concerned about her grandchildren being around this man. She said they never investigated.

“I just lost hope and just prayed that this day would never come,” the grandmother said.

58-year-old Clark Eno was arrested last month for sexually abusing her four-year-old granddaughter.

“That’s a lifelong thing that you live with when you are molested or inappropriately touched as a young child,” the grandmother said. “You carry that with you. It doesn’t go away.”

On October, 19 News discovered Eno was employed by a Columbia Station haunted house, despite the fact that he was a registered sex offender. When this came out the owner said she fired the two sex offenders because she didn’t want any problems or bad publicity. She said she did not do background checks but said she would start doing them.

Eno spent 16 years in prison after he confessed to raping an 11-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl back in 1992.

Court documents show the Elyria man was arrested on Nov. 16, for another sex crime, this time involving a 4-year-old girl. The habitual sex offender is charged with gross sexual imposition.

The grandmother said two of her grandchildren have spent time around Clark Eno.

“I looked up his record and he was 14 counts of sexual abuse, and I was concerned about my grandchildren,” she said.

The grandmother said as soon as she learned of Eno’s record, she started calling child services.

“I called children’s services several times with my concerns, and I just got nowhere,” she explained. “It felt like my hands were tied. There was like nothing I could do. They told me that he had served his time, he was not registered and had no restrictions and there was nothing I could do.”

But Eno has been on the registry since his first conviction back in the 1990′s.

“Yes, and I didn’t find that out until the news report,” the grandmother said.

According to police reports, officers responded to a sex offense complaint back in April made by one of Eno’s family members.

A mother claimed her daughter told police Eno had quote “touched her butt” as they were leaving his Elyria apartment.

The mother’s boyfriend also told officers he witnessed the 58-year-old rubbing and touching the 4-year-old’s private parts.

“I wasn’t surprised, unfortunately,” the grandma said. “I was extremely hurt and mad. I was very frustrated like how can this be like I’ve called at least a dozen times and now I find out he was registered and had restrictions the whole time so Children’s services just ignored everything and didn’t do anything and had they done something the first time I called this incident would have never happened.”

The 4-year-old’s mother told officers this wasn’t the first time this had happened. She said Eno was at her Elyria apartment around Christmas in 2021.

She said she witnessed Eno repeatedly poking and hitting her daughter’s private areas with his cane.

The mother told officers she didn’t want the convicted sex offender around her children and that she planned on filing a restraining order.

Court documents show Eno posted his $7,500 bond the same day and was out of jail in less than four hours.

“I have no faith in our justice system I mean look what’s going on and nobody’s doing anything.”

19 News reached out to Lorain County Children’s Services to get their side of things, but so far, we have not heard back.

The grandmother is concerned that her 8-year-old grandson could’ve been a victim too but said her son has talked to him and doesn’t think anything happened.

Eno will be back in court on January 9th.

