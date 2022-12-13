Free feminine products available at Cleveland Recreation Centers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland now has free feminine products at Cleveland City Hall and Cleveland Recreation Centers thanks to the work of Cleveland Councilwoman Jasmin Santana.

“With the recent assault on women’s rights at the federal level, I know we must do more at the local level to support women. Now that we have free feminine hygiene products in the buildings our community visits most frequently, I can say I’m proud to have inspired change. This is just one step in Council’s work for Clevelanders,” said Santana.

A 2019 St. Louis University study revealed that low-income women struggle to pay for the needed items.

According to a release from Cleveland City Council, on average, one woman spends $13.25 to $20 each month on menstrual products.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.