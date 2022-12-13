2 Strong 4 Bullies
Garfield Heights police have new way for public to learn about crime

((Tim Dubravetz/WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights police and LexisNexis Risk Solutions are working together to provide a new way for residents to stay informed about crime in Garfield Heights.

The city now has an online crime map called Community Crime Map.

According to Garfield Heights Police Chief Mark Kaye, the Community Crime Map alerts residents to crimes in their area and allows the department to quickly alert the public about crimes as they occur.

Residents can also sign up for neighborhood watch reports which will e-mail a breakdown of recent crime activity.

“We encourage residents to spend some time going through the features, notifications, and options on the site to get the best experience. We are committed to keeping citizens informed about what is happening in our city in order to foster creative solutions together. As always, thank you for your help,” said Chief Kaye.

