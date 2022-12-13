2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Guardians add Catcher Mike Zunino on 1-year deal

2021 All-Star hit 33 Home Runs, Injuries slowed his 2022 season
FILE -T ampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino fields a ball against the New York Yankees during the...
FILE -T ampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino fields a ball against the New York Yankees during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 29, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Cleveland Guardians have reached agreement with veteran free agent catcher Mike Zunino on a one-year, $6 million contract, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Scott Audette, File)(Scott Audette | AP)
By Scott Piker
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians have reportedly addressed their need at the catcher position.

Mike Zunino is expected to sign a 1-year deal worth $6 million. That’s according to both the Associated Press and MLB.com.

The Guardians as an organization have not confirmed or denied those reports.

Zunino would provide some much needed offensive production out of the catcher spot. Something that Austin Hedges did not in 2022.

The Zunino signing would also allow for Bo Naylor to get more game experience in the minor leagues before he takes over as the primary backstop in Cleveland.

In 2021, Zunino hit 33 home runs and was selected to American League All-Star team.

There is a concern however, Zunino missed a portion of last season due to thoratic outlet syndrome. It resulted in surgery on Zunino’s non-throwing shoulder.

The Guardians were also interested in Sean Murphy before he was acquired by the Atlanta Braves from the Oakland Athletics on Monday.

