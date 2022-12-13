Cleveland Guardians add Catcher Mike Zunino on 1-year deal

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians have reportedly addressed their need at the catcher position.

Mike Zunino is expected to sign a 1-year deal worth $6 million. That’s according to both the Associated Press and MLB.com.

The Guardians as an organization have not confirmed or denied those reports.

Mike Zunino to Guardians — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 13, 2022

Zunino would provide some much needed offensive production out of the catcher spot. Something that Austin Hedges did not in 2022.

The Zunino signing would also allow for Bo Naylor to get more game experience in the minor leagues before he takes over as the primary backstop in Cleveland.

Guardians have their catcher.



Mike Zunino https://t.co/IXlNpCigCo — Justin L. (@JL_Baseball) December 13, 2022

In 2021, Zunino hit 33 home runs and was selected to American League All-Star team.

There is a concern however, Zunino missed a portion of last season due to thoratic outlet syndrome. It resulted in surgery on Zunino’s non-throwing shoulder.

The Guardians were also interested in Sean Murphy before he was acquired by the Atlanta Braves from the Oakland Athletics on Monday.

