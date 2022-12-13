Jack Conklin voted 2022 Ed Block Courage Award recipient

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 32 NFL players each year have the honor of being the recipient of the Ed Block Courage award. The Cleveland Browns selected right tackle Jack Conklin as their recipient for 2022.

Congrats to Jack Conklin on being named our Ed Block Courage Award winner 💪 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 13, 2022

The award is named for former Baltimore Colts head athletic trainer Ed Block. The award is presented to one member of each NFL team selected by his teammates who represents the qualities the Block stood for, courage, compassion, commitment and community.

It’s a perfect honor for an offensive lineman to win since it’s his job to block his opponents for his teammates in order to move the football down the field.

.@Jack_Conklin78 put in a lot of work to be named the Ed Block Courage Award recipient pic.twitter.com/v1WjTWgOXA — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 13, 2022

“Anytime the team votes on something and they honored me with that, it is huge to me,” Conklin said during a Tuesday zoom call with members of the Cleveland media. It means a lot to me to have my teammates see the work I have put in, see how hard it was, and to believe in me and vote me in. It means a lot.”

Conklin certainly put in a lot of work in the offseason after missing a good portion of the 2021 season due to elbow and knee injuries. A week 13 patellar tendon injury ended his 2021 season.

Conklin joins a long list of Browns players to win the award since its inception in 1984. Current teammates Nick Chubb and Grant Delpit won the award in 2020 and 2021 respectively. Other winners include Phil Dawson, Kevin Mack, Earnest Byner, Ozzie Newsome, Joe Haden, Kevin Zeitler, Joe Jurevicius and Alex Mack.

