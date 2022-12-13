Lake County prescription program needs funding or hundreds could be out of medicine

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A cry for help from the Lake County Prescription Assistance Program as they are struggling to make ends meet.

Joel Lucia, along with pharmacists and volunteers, has led this pharmacy for the last 14 years.

Funding for the program is running out, and without it the program will get cut next spring.

“If this program fails there will be people that die they will literally die because they can’t afford their medication,” said Lucia.

On top of that Lucia, who is 84, said he needs a new generation of volunteers to take over so more lives can be saved.

“There’s probably 3/4 of a million dollars worth of pharmaceutical supplies. We have about 800 people using the program. We could actually service twice that many,” said Lucia.

Sharan Strahan falls under the hundreds of people who utilize this program.

“I would hate to see it go by the wayside. It’s a great value to the community to be able to get their medication we’re just a small mailing fee,” said Strahan.

As for applying to get medicine from the program, all you have to do is call 440-350-1470, fill out paperwork, and see if you qualify.

