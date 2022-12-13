Man critically injured in Akron stabbing, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old man was rushed to a local hospital Monday evening after being critically injured in a stabbing.

Akron police said officers were called out to the 600 block of E. Buchtel Ave. around 7:25 p.m.

According to police, officers were initially given the wrong address, but searched the area and found the victim.

EMS transported him to Summa Health Akron City Hospital.

The man’s name is not being released and police said the circumstances surrounding the stabbing remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.