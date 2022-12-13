New Jersey woman leads North Royalton police on chase

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A New Jersey woman was arrested by North Royalton police early Tuesday morning after she allegedly failed to stop when an officer tried to pull her over speeding.

North Royalton police said Iris Cartagena was spotted going around 53 mph in a 25 mph zone on State Route 82 around 2:30 a.m.

According to police, Cartagena refused to stop and continued through a red light at the intersection of State Route 82 and York Road.

While driving, she allegedly did not use her turn signal or stay in her lane and went left of center.

Police said Cartagena, 38, then drove through another red light, before getting onto I-71.

As she was on the I-71 ramp, her right front tire was spiked by Strongsville police.

Officers said they continued following her on I-71, with speeds as low as 20 mph. She then drove through an active construction zone and through a second set of stop sticks that caused her front left and rear left tire to go flat, said police.

Cartagena exited at Grayton Road and several officers were able to block her in with their cruisers.

Police said the entire chase lasted about 23 minutes and traveled about 14 miles.

Cartagena is facing multiple charges; including, fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest, aggravated menacing, obstructing official business, driving in marked lanes and speeding.

Police added she had three dogs in the car which are now at the City of Cleveland Kennels.

