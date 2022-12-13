Northeast Ohio family battles ‘triple threat’ of flu, strep, RSV

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio family of seven is dealing with more than just winter colds right now.

Kari Medved said the flu, strep, and RSV have her family resting at home. The “triple threat” they’re dealing with has been difficult for their family.

“Most of us are positive for the flu. The only one who is not is my husband,” Medved said. “My daughter also has RSV, two of them also have strep, so it’s pretty rough. There’s a lot going around over here.”

The flu is impacting a lot of households right now.

The Ohio Department of Health’s latest data shows a 263% increase of flu hospitalizations compared to the previous week.

So far this season, Cuyahoga County has had 333 flu hospitalizations making it second in the state for the highest number reported.

Medved is glad she and her family got their flu shots this year and they are looking forward to when they’ll be feeling much better.

“If you know you’re not feeling well, stay home,” Medved said. “Don’t push the envelope to try to get out and do things. It’s just spreading too quickly too fast.”

