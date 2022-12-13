2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain and wind arrive late Wednesday night into Thursday

By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 1:38 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The low clouds will eventually scour out as the morning wears on today. We should see more sun this afternoon. We worded the forecast as a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon temperatures around the 40 degree mark. A major storm is located in the central United States today. Blizzard conditions in the High Plains and severe storms in parts of the Gulf Coast region. The cold front with this system is forecast to cross Thursday in our area. We are keeping tomorrow dry with a cloudy sky. The wind is expected to increase Wednesday night. Gusts over 40 mph are possible out of the southeast. This will be the case Thursday morning as well. A light rain develops from west to east Wednesday night. Light rain likely Thursday morning. The steady rain diminishes to a drizzle by afternoon. The wind will also decrease through the day. Colder air builds in by Thursday night.

