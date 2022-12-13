Overgrown trees threaten Cleveland woman’s home, damage yard

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman in Cleveland is begging for help taking care of the trees lining her property. One of them threatens to fall on her home, the others are damaging her house’s foundation and causing flooding issues.

It’s a problem that’s been around nearly as long as she has.

After being ignored by the city, she called the 19 Troubleshooters.

“The roots is too thick down there,” said Property Owner Linda Luckett.

If you take a walk through Luckett’s backyard on East 79th, you’ll have to watch your step.

There are saws laying around, a large, dug up hole, and buckets of asphalt.

Believe it or not, they’re all ways Luckett has tried to fix the problems that stem from outside of her yard.

“These some old trees, and over time them roots grew, and it has been messing with my foundation,” said Luckett.

You can see the concrete Luckett tried to lay herself to try to prevent her home from sinking.

It’s not just her home’s foundation affected, she says the roots growing into her backyard cause flooding problems any time it rains.

Now, she’s dishing out big money to prevent the water from getting inside. It cost her more than $11,000 for a sump pump and still she’s having problems.

So she called the city.

“I reached out to them,” said Luckett. “No help.”

When that went nowhere, the 19 Troubleshooters got involved.

We called up the city ourselves. After getting sent to voicemail, we called again, finally getting ahold of someone who took Luckett’s information and promised to create a case number.

It’s a small step towards relief for Luckett, the but 19 Troubleshooters will stay on this until more is done.

