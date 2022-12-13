2 Strong 4 Bullies
Prisoner pleads guilty to attacking Stark County juvenile prison guard

By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A19-year-old prisoner pleaded guilty in Stark County Court of Common Pleas to attacking a prison guard at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility.

The facility is located in the 2700 block of Indian River Road in Massillon.

According to Massillon police, David Upshaw was brutally attacked on Oct. 18 by inmate Demetrice Taylor, who somehow managed to escape his cell.

David Upshaw
David Upshaw((Source: Family))

EMS transported Upshaw to a local hospital where he is being treated for numerous face and body injuries.

Taylor pleaded guilty to the charges of felonious assault and escape. The details of his sentencing have not yet been released.

Demetrice Taylor
Demetrice Taylor((Source: Stark County Sheriff))

Patricia Upshaw, David’s wife, said the attack on her husband should never have happened.

“If they had appropriate staffing and better policies, better equipment,” Patricia said, adding she believes the state needs to improve its policies for corrections officers so no one else gets hurt. “This wasn’t supposed to happen.”

