2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Share Your Holidays
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Stark County teacher says she was forced to resign for ‘declining to put religious beliefs aside’

(Credit: Pixabay)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A former teacher is now suing the Jackson Local School District after she said district officials forced her to resign when she refused to participate in the “social transition” of students.

According to a federal lawsuit filed by the attorneys for Vivian Geraghty, the school district required teachers to use a students’ preferred names and pronouns.

Her attorneys with the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) said Geraghty’s “sincerely held religious beliefs and scientific understanding govern her view that a person is male or female based on sex, not personal identity, and participating in a student’s social transition violates those beliefs by forcing her to communicate messages she believes are untrue and harmful to the student.”

Geraghty, who taught English at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon, resigned in August.

Below is a statement from the Jackson Local School District:

“The Jackson Local School District is aware of this lawsuit. This district always will strive to provide a safe, comfortable environment for all of our nearly 6,000 students in which to learn. We have engaged legal counsel and we will have no further comment on pending litigation.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Driver crashes into Cleveland home after chase with Parma police
Garfield Heights police have new way for public to learn about crime
Free feminine products available at Cleveland Recreation Centers
David Upshaw (Source: Family)
Prisoner pleads guilty to attacking Stark County juvenile prison guard