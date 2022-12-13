Stark County teacher says she was forced to resign for ‘declining to put religious beliefs aside’

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A former teacher is now suing the Jackson Local School District after she said district officials forced her to resign when she refused to participate in the “social transition” of students.

According to a federal lawsuit filed by the attorneys for Vivian Geraghty, the school district required teachers to use a students’ preferred names and pronouns.

Her attorneys with the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) said Geraghty’s “sincerely held religious beliefs and scientific understanding govern her view that a person is male or female based on sex, not personal identity, and participating in a student’s social transition violates those beliefs by forcing her to communicate messages she believes are untrue and harmful to the student.”

Geraghty, who taught English at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon, resigned in August.

Below is a statement from the Jackson Local School District:

“The Jackson Local School District is aware of this lawsuit. This district always will strive to provide a safe, comfortable environment for all of our nearly 6,000 students in which to learn. We have engaged legal counsel and we will have no further comment on pending litigation.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.