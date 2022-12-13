Stefanski pleased with Watson’s improvement in second start

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Deshaun Watson was better in his second start as quarterback of the Cleveland Browns. That’s not saying much considering how awful his debut went against Houston on December 4.

26 of 42 for 276-yards with a touchdown and an interception. Add in six carries for 33-yards and those numbers can result in victory. Unfortunately it didn’t as penalties and some questionable play calling at inopportune times cost the Browns in a 23-10 loss Sunday to the Cincinnati Bengals.

.@deshaunwatson showed significant strides in his 2nd start pic.twitter.com/XDCPUJUmXi — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 12, 2022

“I thought he definitely made strides,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said on a Monday afternoon zoom call with members of the Cleveland media. “I think that is part of, like we have talked about, being away and then having that first game and getting that one out of the way. Then the second one, I did think you saw some improvements in decisions and improvements in technique, footwork and all of those type of things. Just making sure that all of those game reps he keeps adding on to what he is doing.”

While some Browns fans expect perfection every week, the reality is Watson is just two games in after not playing an NFL regular season game in close to two full years. There were signs that the Watson from his days with the Texans are starting to come back. Passes were not coming up five yards short of the intended target with the exception of a couple of throwaway passes. Better decisions were made in general.

“You are going to miss throws. You are going to miss a couple of reads,” Stefanski. “That is every quarterback that is going to happen to. Yeah, I think getting more comfortable and then just playing on time, I think that is so much of this game is playing on time and listening to your feet. He did that a few times, and it was very, very well done yesterday.”

So is this a big jump for Watson going forward?

“I don’t know about ‘jump.’ Just progression,” Stefanski said. “I want and he wants to continue to get better with more game reps. I think you saw at times he was really comfortable, was playing on time, let it rip and did a really nice job. Looking to build on that.”

Watson did not play every snap on Sunday. He was replaced on the Browns opening drive on fourth and one by Jacoby Brissett. The thought was Brissett would run the quarterback sneak for a first down. Not so fast, Stefanski decides to throw a pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones in the endzone. Brissett overthrows him and gives the ball back to the Bengals with no points on that drive. There is nothing else to read between the lines on that decision. The Browns tried to trick the Bengals and it backfired.

“Yeah, that is the basis of it. There are things that we can do that he has been good at in short yardage that we feel like that gives us an advantage,” Stefanski said. “Obviously, frustrated in the result there, and always looking at what we can do better and what I can do better. That is honestly the idea behind it. I think for me, it is just trying to put our guys in position to make a play, stay on the field and convert potential threes into sevens. It is a philosophy that I believe in. We are going to try to be aggressive, and I think our players understand that we are trying to be smart while being aggressive.

We’ll see how aggressive Stefanski is with Watson this Saturday when he makes his Browns home debut against the Baltimore Ravens.

