$1M bond set for Cleveland man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old man accused of murdering of his ex-girlfriend at their Old Brooklyn home in November, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday.

Prince John was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault.

Cleveland police said Princess Cole, 32, was shot and killed inside their apartment in the 1800 block of Pleasantdale Rd. on Nov. 16.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, Cole died from a gunshot wound to the head.

John was arrested that same day.

John is being held on a $1 million bond at the Cuyahoga County Jail and will return to court on Dec. 22 for a pre-trial.

