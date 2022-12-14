2 men shot on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot in the city’s Cudell neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Blvd.

Two men shot on West Blvd. ((Source: WOIO))

Cleveland police said one victim was found outside and the second victim was found inside.

Both victims were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center by Cleveland EMS.

