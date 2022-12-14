2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Share Your Holidays
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

2 men shot on Cleveland’s West Side

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot in the city’s Cudell neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Blvd.

Two men shot on West Blvd.
Two men shot on West Blvd.((Source: WOIO))

Cleveland police said one victim was found outside and the second victim was found inside.

Both victims were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center by Cleveland EMS.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company

Latest News

Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson
Jayland Walker 13 bodycams frame by frame
Busy year for Ohio AG, including Jayland Walker case
Omnisun Azali (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Sentencing for son of Cuyahoga County judge convicted of murder
(Source: Mentor-on-the-Lake police)
Mentor-on-the-Lake police, fire respond to home after huge crane falls over