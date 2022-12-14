2 men shot on Cleveland’s West Side
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot in the city’s Cudell neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Blvd.
Cleveland police said one victim was found outside and the second victim was found inside.
Both victims were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center by Cleveland EMS.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
