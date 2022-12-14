20 people have died in Lorain County crashes so far in 2022

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County officials announced Wednesday there have been a total of 19 fatal crashes so far in 2022, with a total of 20 deaths.

The Lorain County Traffic Fatality Review Committee said four of the crashes happened between Aug. 23 and Nov. 18.

The committee also stated:

• Three crashes involved individuals who were not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

• Two individuals were under the age of 25.

• Two crashes involved distracted drivers.

• One crash involved drugs and alcohol.

“The Lorain County Traffic Fatality Review Committee reviewed data and each crash scenario,” said Mark Adams, MPH, REHS, health commissioner at LCPH. As a result in 2023, the Safe Communities Coalition plans to emphasize the importance of driving focused and driving sober by reminding residents to buckle up and put their phones down when driving.

In 2021, 36 people died on Lorain County roads in a total of 33 crashes.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.