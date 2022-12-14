2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Share Your Holidays
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

20 people have died in Lorain County crashes so far in 2022

By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County officials announced Wednesday there have been a total of 19 fatal crashes so far in 2022, with a total of 20 deaths.

The Lorain County Traffic Fatality Review Committee said four of the crashes happened between Aug. 23 and Nov. 18.

The committee also stated:

• Three crashes involved individuals who were not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

• Two individuals were under the age of 25.

• Two crashes involved distracted drivers.

• One crash involved drugs and alcohol.

“The Lorain County Traffic Fatality Review Committee reviewed data and each crash scenario,” said Mark Adams, MPH, REHS, health commissioner at LCPH. As a result in 2023, the Safe Communities Coalition plans to emphasize the importance of driving focused and driving sober by reminding residents to buckle up and put their phones down when driving.

In 2021, 36 people died on Lorain County roads in a total of 33 crashes.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company

Latest News

Jayland Walker 13 bodycams frame by frame
Busy year for Ohio AG, including Jayland Walker case
Prince John (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
$1M bond set for Cleveland man accused of killing woman
Cleveland Mayor Bibb joins mayors across the U.S. to discuss climate change
Driver crashes into Cleveland home after chase with Parma police
Driver crashes into Cleveland home after chase with Parma police