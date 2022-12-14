842 Kias, Hyundais reported stolen in Cuyahoga County over last 2 months

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County officials said more than 840 Kias and Hyundais were stolen here over the last two months.

The vast majority of those thefts — 674 — happened in Cleveland.

Ryan Bokoch with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s crime strategies unit said Kias and Hyundais make up 60% of stolen cars between October and November.

“We’ve seen no slowdown in the amount of Kias and Hyundais stolen,” Bokoch said. “I would expect we would be on pace another couple hundred have been stolen since November 30.”

Investigators said these thefts started from a social media trend on TikTok. Thieves break in, hotwire the car, and take off.

“With a number like 842, it’s a massive number, it’s still probably a relatively small amount of people doing this,” Bokoch said. “At least the ones who are doing this time and time again.”

In some cases, these thieves aren’t just taking off with these cars.

“Some of these are being recovered with bullet casings in them or bullet holes in the vehicle after it’s been stolen,” Bokoch said. “We know it might just seem like a stolen car to one person, but they’re being used in violent crimes.”

Bokoch said prosecutors are holding these individuals who are caught accountable.

They’re also reminding these owners to take the necessary steps to protect their cars.

“If you have one of these vehicles, these are the Kias and Hyundais built before 2021 that have the metal turnkey ignition those are vehicle that are susceptible to these types of thefts,” Bokoch said. “Those steering wheel locks, those are going to be your best bet.”

