Browns QB Deshaun Watson: ‘This season is not over for us’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Deshaun Watson will make his home debut with the Browns Sunday and is excited about showing the Cleveland fans what he can do.

However, he’s not sure what kind of reception he’ll get a after a tumultuous first year in Ohio.

“I am not even sure,” Watson said Wednesday. “My main objective for this weekend is going out there and just showing this crowd and showing the Cleveland fans and this city that we are going out there to compete and this season is not over for us. I can’t control what the reaction is going to be. I am not sure what it is going to be. Like I said, I am excited to go out there, play football and get back in the old school uniforms and the white facemasks and things like that and have a little bit of fun and just try to make the Saturday something special for Cleveland.”

The Browns and Ravens kick off Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

