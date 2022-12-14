Browns star Myles Garrett in line for Pro Bowl starting spot
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With one day left in fan voting, Browns star Myles Garrett continues to lead at defensive end, along with Nick Bosa of San Francisco.
Garrett is the only Browns player in the top two at his position.
Garrett has 14 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 39 tackles in 12 games this season.
He is a 3-time Pro Bowl selection.
Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa is the top vote-getter overall.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.