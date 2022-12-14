Browns star Myles Garrett in line for Pro Bowl starting spot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With one day left in fan voting, Browns star Myles Garrett continues to lead at defensive end, along with Nick Bosa of San Francisco.

Garrett is the only Browns player in the top two at his position.

In latest round of Pro Bowl voting, #Browns DE Myles Garrett is tops in the AFC at his position with 117,445 votes per latest numbers released by the NFL — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) December 14, 2022

Garrett has 14 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 39 tackles in 12 games this season.

He is a 3-time Pro Bowl selection.

Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa is the top vote-getter overall.

With one day remaining, #Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa leads all players in voting for the Pro Bowl Games. https://t.co/xFSvwmBY1q pic.twitter.com/St9gnseD5B — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 14, 2022

