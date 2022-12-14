2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Share Your Holidays
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Browns star Myles Garrett in line for Pro Bowl starting spot

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) stands on the field after an NFL football...
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) stands on the field after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)(Kirk Irwin | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With one day left in fan voting, Browns star Myles Garrett continues to lead at defensive end, along with Nick Bosa of San Francisco.

Garrett is the only Browns player in the top two at his position.

Garrett has 14 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 39 tackles in 12 games this season.

He is a 3-time Pro Bowl selection.

Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa is the top vote-getter overall.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company

Latest News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) warms up on the sidelines in the first half...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson: ‘This season is not over for us’
Hyundai Pigskin Poll
Hyundai Pigskin Poll
Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson cuts up field against Purdue during the first half...
Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson to have foot surgery
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah...
Browns place Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on Injured Reserve