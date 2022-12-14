Busy year for Ohio AG, including Jayland Walker case

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost was re-elected in November by a wide margin, but it was a busy year before the election was even held.

As the state’s “top cop” Yost’s office is in charge of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) which now handles any and all officer involved shooting cases and most use of force cases, to take matters out of local authorities hands.

For example, the New Year’s shooting of James Williams in Canton.

An officer had been called to a home on 10th Street SW for gun fire after midnight.

When the officer got out of his cruiser and walked into the side yard of the home Williams fired dozens of rounds.

Williams’ wife claimed they had been firing into the air to celebrate the new year, but the officer claimed he feared for his life and returned fire through the fence, killing Williams.

Yost’s office handle the investigation and handed it over to the Stark County Prosecutor’s office, who presented the evidence to a grand jury who decided against charging the officer in October.

The other major case now under investigation by the AG’s office is the June shooting death of Jayland Walker.

Eight Akron police officers fired at least 90 times after Walker lead them on a chase, in which they claim he fired one shot at officers early in the chase.

Shortly after Walker ran from his car, officers fired killing him in a parking lot.

Walker did not have a weapon on him, but evidence photos did show a handgun in the driver seat.

BCI is continues its investigation and has yet to hand it back to the Summit County Prosecutor’s office.

One of the biggest issues facing Yost is staffing levels for law enforcement all over the state.

Cleveland Police Department is swearing in 17 new officers today in its latest graduating class, but is still down some 200 positions on the force.

