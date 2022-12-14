2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Mayor Bibb joins mayors across the U.S. to discuss climate change

By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and several other mayors will meet Wednesday afternoon to announce the new leadership team for the Climate Mayors.

The Climate Mayors is a bipartisan network of more than 470 U.S. mayors “demonstrating climate leadership through meaningful actions in their communities.”

While running for mayor, Bibb pledged to fight for “environmental justice to stop residents from paying too much for their electricity bills, ensure everyone has access to affordable public transit and ensure every neighborhood has access to public parks and greenspaces.”

