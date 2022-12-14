Hudson High School students team up to host drug testing for teens

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hudson High School students ask other students to make a conscious choice, healthy, drug-free decisions. Junior, Kristine Roegner said that’s her goal.

“I want my peers to be the best people they can be and make the best choices they can,” said Roegner.

She’s a part of her school’s Drug-Free Clubs of America, an organization that promotes students to say no to drugs.

Her fight against substance abuse is personal, she told 19 News her cousin died from an overdose.

“I didn’t fully understand what was going on at the time, but I could tell that it was devastating my family,” said Roegner.

She and her classmate JJ Wright hosted their 3rd drug testing event this school year for students on Wednesday.

He is also part of the Drug-Free Clubs of America, he said the testing events are a success, reaching hundreds of students.

This comes at a time of high rates of overdoses in Summit County.

According to Summit County, the number of overdose deaths in August was 17% higher than all of 2020

“I find a lot of happiness in every moment, and I think there are a lot of people who do drugs and need that high to be happy. I want to push people away from that,” said Wright.

One test at a time, to help teens make smarter, lifesaving decisions to turn away from drugs.

“It will really impact these people’s future and I want to help people make the best choices they can,” said Roegner.

Hudson High School’s chapter of Drug-Free Clubs of America is one of the largest in the country.

