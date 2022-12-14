Kenni Burns announced as Kent State’s head football coach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Golden Flashes announced Kenni Burns as the head football coach at Kent State University.

Burns is the 23rd head coach in program history and joins the staff from Minnesota where he served as assistant head coach under P.J. Fleck.

The new head coach was also on Fleck’s staff at Western Michigan in 2016 when the Broncos finished the season ranked 26th, won the MAC championship, and went on to the Cotton Bowl.

Burns gave the following quote on Kent State’s website:

“I am excited and humbled to lead the Kent State football program. I want to thank President Todd Diacon, Director of Athletics Randale L. Richmond, and the entire search committee for this opportunity and for believing in me,” Burns said. “I am looking forward to getting to know the team and connecting with them on a personal level, and I am also excited to engage our alumni and fans as we begin to move this program forward. We have a lot of work and recruiting to do, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Prior to Western Michigan, Burns won three national titles at North Dakota State and served as the wide receivers coach from 2010-2013.

