Man wanted in Louisiana murder arrested in Akron, US Marshals say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshals Service said they arrested 50-year-old man Tuesday wanted for a Louisiana murder.

According to a news release, Romalic Nash Sr. is accused in the deadly shooting of Stacy Boudreaux, 52.

The task force said Nash was shooting an assault rifle at a group of men standing near Boudreaux’s home on Oct. 16 in Gibson in the Terrebonne Parish.

But one of the bullets went into her home, killing her as she sat in a chair, according to the release.

She was discovered dead days later by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The task force said they tracked Nash to a home in the 1100 block of Jeanie J Avenue, where he was taken into custody.

“Senseless violence resulted in the death of a woman that was minding her business inside of her own home. Outstanding work by our task force brings this victim’s family one step closer to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 1-866-492-6833.

You can also submit a tip online.

