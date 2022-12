MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and firefighters responded to a home in the 5400-B block of Woodside Dr. Wednesday morning after a huge crane fell over.

Nobody was injured when a crane up-ended Wednesday morning ((Source: Mentor-on-the-Lake police))

Mentor-on-the-Lake police said a tree company was doing work at one of the homes when the crane was up-ended.

Police said the crane was up-ended on Woodside Drive ((Source: Mentor-on-the-Lake police))

Police said luckily nobody was injured.

