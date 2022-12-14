Music manager runs his Rock & Roll empire out of a South Euclid garage

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - This week, a documentary will screen about David Spero as well as the third printing of his book “A Life in the Wings,” a story of traveling the world with the biggest names in rock music, all while based out of his South Euclid garage.

“I felt very comfortable here in Cleveland; I mean I’m a Cleveland guy,” Spero said of living in Northeast Ohio. “The biggest problem living here is I couldn’t go to the meeting in five minutes. But I could go to a meeting tomorrow.”

He has a collection of signed guitars on the wall and a lifetime of memorabilia and pictures hanging in his South Euclid garage.

“We’re on tour with Ringo. Hanging with a Beatle, I mean, c’mon, is there anything cooler than that?!” he remembered.

Spero started at age fourteen, helping his father with the groundbreaking local syndicated televised music show “Upbeat” and then, as a high school student worked in radio, including WNCR and then pioneering FM station WMMS before leaving to manage Michael Stanley.

“Michael Stanley was my best friend for fifty years” Spero said. “I mean, he was the best man at my wedding, I was the best man in a few his.”

James Gang and Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh, who Spero befriended while Walsh played with an “Upbeat” house band, The Measles, called in the eighties.

“When are you going to manage me?” Spero said, imitating Walsh nasal drone.

“Somewhere in a e file drawer here I have a bill for 42-thousand dollars,” Spero chuckled and he remembered Walsh gluing all his hotel furniture to the hotel ceiling. “All those stories about him and hotel rooms...every one one is true!”

His journey now chronicled in his memoir, “A Life in the Wings: My Sixty Year Love Affair with Rock and Roll”.

:”Stories about Joe Walsh and Dickie Betts and the guys from Bad Company and Cat Stevens and I’m trying to show people how human they really are,” Spero said.

But one story stands out.

“I’ve been married for 45 years and that’s what kept me going,” Spero said. “Most important thing in my life. She’s given me the strength and the freedom to do what I want to do.”

The documentary on Spero that has a private screening this week.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.