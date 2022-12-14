Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain and windy conditions arrive tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A massive area of low pressure continues to spin away in the central United States. The storm will remain west of Ohio through tomorrow then it tracks north into Canada this weekend. High clouds in the forecast today. Afternoon temperatures in the 40 to 45 degree range. The wind will continue to get stronger tonight. Rain develops after midnight. The strongest winds will be early tomorrow morning with potential gusts up to 40 mph out of the southeast. Expect scattered showers through the day. We will have some lingering showers for your Thursday evening. A colder air mass builds in at the end of the week and this weekend.

