Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal Summit County crash

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday in Springfield Township.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on Krumroy Road and Sypher Road around 2 pm.

According to the OSHP, a 2018 Peterbilt Box Truck was traveling westbound on Krumroy Road when a

Honda motorcycle traveling northbound on Sypher Road traveled left of center, after failing to stop at the intersection striking the Peterbilt Box Truck.

The box truck was being driven by William Wenzlawsh III, age 59 of Kent, Ohio.

The motorcycle was being ridden by Stephanie A. Terry, age 38 of Akron, Ohio.

Ms. Terry was pronounced dead by the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office, she was not wearing a helmet at the time of impact, according to OSHP.

Mr. Wenzlawsh was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

