Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson to have foot surgery

The Ohio State Buckeyes hoped to get some of their injured players back in time for the Peach Bowl on December 31 when they face top seeded Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

TreVeyon Henderson will miss College Football Playoff with foot injuryhttps://t.co/9LN6n9Pukc — Lettermen Row (@LettermenRow) December 14, 2022

Well a second key component of Ryan Day’s offense will not be available. Running back TreVeyon Henderson announced early Tuesday evening that he is having foot surgery and is done for the season.

As much as I wanted to finish out the season with my brothers, I know god have bigger and better plans for me! Its always light at the end of the tunnel, be back better than ever.. 🙏🏽 #KeepGoing — TreVeyon Henderson (@TreVeyonH4) December 13, 2022

The injury occurred back in week three against the Toledo Rockets. The surgery is reportedly scheduled to take place on Friday according to the Ohio State Buckeyes themed website Lettermen Row.

After rushing for 1,248 yards and 15 touchdowns as a freshman in 2021, Henderson had just 517 yards rushing with seven total touch downs in his sophomore season.

Henderson joins wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba as members the scarlet and gray offense to not play in the bowl game due to injury. Smith-Njigba is also focusing on his status for next April’s NFL Draft.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.