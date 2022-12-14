2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson to have foot surgery

Will also miss Peach Bowl on December 31
Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson cuts up field against Purdue during the first half...
Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson cuts up field against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(Jay LaPrete | AP)
By Scott Piker
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes hoped to get some of their injured players back in time for the Peach Bowl on December 31 when they face top seeded Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Well a second key component of Ryan Day’s offense will not be available. Running back TreVeyon Henderson announced early Tuesday evening that he is having foot surgery and is done for the season.

The injury occurred back in week three against the Toledo Rockets. The surgery is reportedly scheduled to take place on Friday according to the Ohio State Buckeyes themed website Lettermen Row.

After rushing for 1,248 yards and 15 touchdowns as a freshman in 2021, Henderson had just 517 yards rushing with seven total touch downs in his sophomore season.

Henderson joins wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba as members the scarlet and gray offense to not play in the bowl game due to injury. Smith-Njigba is also focusing on his status for next April’s NFL Draft.

