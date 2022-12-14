2 Strong 4 Bullies
Sentencing for son of Cuyahoga County judge convicted of murder

Omnisun Azali (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 36-year-old son of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams will be sentenced Wednesday for the 2021 murder of his wife.

On Dec. 9, a jury convicted Omnisun Azali of murder, felonious assault and domestic violence. His trial started on Nov. 18 in front of Judge Patricia Cosgrove.

Azali shot and killed his wife Mwaka inside their Euclid home in the 100 block of E. 265th Street on May 26, 2021.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said Mwaka died of a gunshot wound to the head.

After Azali was found guilty, Judge Cosgrove revoked is bond and he was ordered held without bond at the Cuyahoga County Jail.

