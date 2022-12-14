CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mail scams are on the rise in Cuyahoga County in particular for those that demand payment of alleged past-due taxes.

According to the County, scam letters will feature headlines like “Distraint Warrant” that will say they are warrants for unpaid taxes. The letters will say they are from “Cuyahoga County Tax Assessment Securities” or the “Cuyahoga County Tax Processing Unit”, neither of those offices are real.

The County says one version of these letters threatens business owners with seizure of their wages, bank accounts or Social Security benefits. Cuyahoga County wants to give the following advice:

· Do not call the toll-free number provided in the letter.

· Report the scam to Consumer Affairs by calling 216-443-7226 or by emailing a copy of letter to consumeraffairs@cuyahogacounty.us

· Remember that only scammers will request payment in retail gift cards, money wires or bitcoin. Government agencies do accept these payments.

The County would also like for people to inform the county of any of these scams by calling the scam squad at (216) 443 - 7226. The Cuyahoga County Treasury Tax Services Department can also be reached at (216) 443 - 7420.

Example scam letters can be found here, and the scam squad can be found here.

