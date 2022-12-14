Trio of thieves caught on camera stealing catalytic converter from Akron apartment complex garage

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A trio of crooks was caught on camera stealing a catalytic converter. 19 News obtained surveillance video of the crime.

In the video, three men are seen driving straight into this garage on Twin Oaks Road in Akron. The trio came to the garage armed with tools ready to cut out catalytic converters. Keely Hebb was the unlucky victim.

“It sounded like a lawnmower and like my entire car started like violently shaking and when I opened my door it sounded like 10 times louder, but the smell was the worst part,” Hebb recalled.

The crime happened last Friday around 1:30 in the morning. The men were driving a blue Toyota. Based on the camera footage the men had some trouble with the theft. Hebb says the auto shop told her it was a botched job, but because of that. The damage to her 2007 Honda CRV is even more extensive. Hebb was quoted $5,000 to fix it.

“Then I actually found out that the catalytic converter, the spring bolts, the exhaust pipe, and all the sensors were stolen out of my car,” Hebb said. “So yeah, I bought the car for $6,000 so we’re trying to see what the best option is.”

The garage is for residents of the Twin Oaks Crossing apartments.

The property manager said is the second time this year that something like this has happened. He shared the video with 19 News hoping someone would recognize these crooks.

Unfortunately for Hebb, it’s also the second time her catalytic converter was cut out of her car.

“I was just like a little disappointed because one Christmas is next week and I have to drive myself to Florida next Tuesday so now that my car is like this I have to either fly which is like a $600 ticket or buy a new car essentially just cause the damage is so high on it,” she said.

The 22-year-old University of Akron junior said not having a car has also made it really tough for her to get to her full-time job.

“It’s a big inconvenience just cause I live 20 minutes from where I work so having to and also I’m a manager at where I work so I work every day and not having a car has made me late to work because I have to find rides or I’ve had to call off a few times because I don’t have a car,” Hebb said.

Police said Honda CRV catalytic converters are a major target for thieves because they’re worth a lot of money and easy to steal.

if you have any information on the suspects, contact Akron police.

