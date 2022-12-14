2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Share Your Holidays
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Volunteers needed to serve Christmas lunch at St. Augustine Hunger Center

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland needs volunteers to help serve Christmas lunch at the St. Augustine Hunger Center in Tremont.

A lunch of ham, yams, green beans/corn, mashed potatoes, rolls, juice, coffee, and a brownie/cookie will be served from 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Christmas Day at the Hunger Center, 1400 Howard Ave. in Cleveland.

Volunteers are also needed to help deliver meals to the homebound.

Deliveries will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Barons Arena, 5310 Hauserman Rd. in Cleveland and continue until all are delivered.

Meal program coordinators said the greatest need this year is for delivery drivers.

Those who are interested in volunteering or would like to request a meal should visit ccdocle.org/christmas, email holidays@ccdocle.org, or call 216-377-3725.

Meal delivery requests will be accepted until noon Dec. 23.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company

Latest News

20 people have died in Lorain County crashes so far in 2022
Garfield Heights police have new way for public to learn about crime
Cleveland locals give their reaction to a new law that protects gay and interracial marriage.
Cleveland LGBTQ+ community celebrates new law protecting gay, interracial marriage
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
New Jersey woman leads North Royalton police on chase