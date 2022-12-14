Volunteers needed to serve Christmas lunch at St. Augustine Hunger Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland needs volunteers to help serve Christmas lunch at the St. Augustine Hunger Center in Tremont.

A lunch of ham, yams, green beans/corn, mashed potatoes, rolls, juice, coffee, and a brownie/cookie will be served from 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Christmas Day at the Hunger Center, 1400 Howard Ave. in Cleveland.

Volunteers are also needed to help deliver meals to the homebound.

Deliveries will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Barons Arena, 5310 Hauserman Rd. in Cleveland and continue until all are delivered.

Meal program coordinators said the greatest need this year is for delivery drivers.

Those who are interested in volunteering or would like to request a meal should visit ccdocle.org/christmas, email holidays@ccdocle.org, or call 216-377-3725.

Meal delivery requests will be accepted until noon Dec. 23.

