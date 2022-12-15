19-year-old man charged in drive-by shooting that injured 2 Shaker Heights 14-year-old girls

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury on Thursday charged a Cleveland man in connection to a drive-by shooting that injured two 14-year-old girls.

The girls suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the Nov. 9 shooting, according to previous reports.

Shaker Heights police said the victims, both Shaker Heights residents, were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 3000 block of Colwyn Rd. when they were struck.

19-year-old Lonnel Terry was charged with two counts of felonious assault, among other gun-related charges, according to a Shaker Heights Police Department press release.

Officials said any further, unrelated charges are pending resulting in the outcome of the investigation from the Shaker Heights Municipal Court.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.