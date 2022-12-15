2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 men in critical condition after shooting on Cleveland’s West Side

By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man and a 17-year-old male are in critical condition after being shot in the city’s Cudell neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Blvd.

Cleveland police said one victim was found outside and the second victim was found inside.

According to officers, it appears the victims may have been shooting at one another.

Both victims are being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center.

There names are not being released and police said the shooting remains under investigation.

