Akron police arrest robbery suspects who held victim at gun point (video)

Akron Police made arrest in standoff.
Akron Police made arrest in standoff.(Akron PD)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police have arrested three people in a robbery attempt that left multiple people injured.

According to police, on December 8th men with ski masks broke into a home on Ardella Avenue. When police arrived to the scene, a 20-year-old woman was being held at gunpoint by the suspects, who would point the guns at officers as well.

SWAT was called to the scene and, before SWAT could fully mobilize, the suspects forced the woman at gunpoint outside and to the back of the home. After attempts to get the woman released, the suspects ran away with one of the three suspects being arrested.

The other two suspects, after running from the scene, confronted an elderly couple who were driving. The suspects forced their way into the car and demanded to be driven away. The couple alerted officers that the two suspects were in the car, which is when officers surrounded the vehicle. The couple was then rescued and the two other suspects were arrested.

Bryan McCroskey, 34, Rikki Rudd, 33, and Alvin Brown, 19 were arrested. The men were charged with Aggravated Robbery, Kidnapping, and Felonious Assault and later transported to the Summit County Jail. Several guns, cash, and other evidence was recovered from the scene.

