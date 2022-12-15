Bodies found at site officials are investigating in Toledo kidnapping case, new charges filed

TOLEDO, Ohio - Police say the remains of two people were found at burned home on Chase Street investigators searched Thursday in connection to the disappearance of two Toledo teens, Ke’Marion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman. Officials have not yet been able to identify the bodies at this time.

Two others have now been charged in connection to the disappearance of the teens. Cruz Garcia, 24, is now facing two counts of kidnapping and Diamond Rivera, 29, is facing one count of obstruction of justice. Officials tell 13abc they picked up the two Thursday on Seaman Road in Oregon.

According to court documents, Garcia is accused of assaulting the teens with a gun, tying them up, and leading them to a vehicle that was waiting. Details about where Garcia or the driver may have taken the boys next were not disclosed in the records. Rivera is accused of giving a false alibi for a person involved in the kidnapping. Police said they questioned her several times in the investigation.

Earlier this week, Carrissa Eames, Crystal Laforge-Yingling, and Corbin Gingrich were arrested on obstruction of justice charges in the case. Those three were all released on an SOR bond. The defendants are accused of lying about the whereabouts of people involved with the disappearance of the juveniles. Officials collected phone records and video evidence that showed the defendants were lying, police said.

Documents obtained by 13abc say the last time anyone had any contact with the teens was when they were at Eames’ and Gingrich’s home on Maumee Ave, where police executed the search warrant. Officers obtained several pieces of evidence there during the search, including 11 rounds of ammo, multiple bags of suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a piece of glass with possible blood, and a DVR.

Police believe more people are involved in the case but did not release additional details about other potential suspects. TPD and other agencies will remain at the site on Chase Street and work to gather more information.

The announcement comes just hours after the FBI, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations, and other law enforcement agencies began investigating the site of a burned home on Chase Street in Toledo, which police said is a likely case of arson. The house went up in flames on Dec. 5, the same day family members of the teens reported them missing. Family members told police they were last seen on Dec. 3.

Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder (Toledo Police Department)

Police question and charge three people in connection to the kidnapping of two Toledo juveniles (Lucas County Corrections Center)

